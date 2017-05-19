Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a Disney princess at Cannes red carpet, see pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the 70th Annual Cannes Film festival. (Source: Twitter/L’Oréal Paris India) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the 70th Annual Cannes Film festival. (Source: Twitter/L’Oréal Paris India)

We just can’t get enough of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the French Riviera. Earlier, during the day, the Indian beauty gave us two stunning looks during her media interactions, but nothing could have prepared us for the stunner she threw our way in this gorgeous Cinderella-inspired blue gown.

The off-shoulder gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline which she paired with heels from Salvatore Ferragamo looks absolutely gorgeous on her. We love how this gown by Filipino designer Michael Cinco, cinch at the waist before flowing out into a perfect ballroom dress. Her hair and make-up is spot on too with centre-parted sleek hair, dewy make-up and rich dark lips.

Looks like the 70th Annual Cannes Film festival is going to be lucky for her! Take a look at these photos:

We are thrilled!

A look at her other looks during the day

During the first round of media interactions, Bachchan looked nothing short of a goddess in a unique sea green, tulle Yanina Couture gown with colourful, floral motifs on it.

When you have to take a moment and look at the view 😍 #CannesQueen #LifeAtCannes #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/SRn0tFD6HD — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017

The actress styled her hair in beautiful, beach waves and flaunted a fuschia lip colour which accentuated her complexion to near perfection. Celebrity stylist Astha Sharma put together this look really well with a colourful Swarovski statement ring and embellished heels from Casadei.

Soon after, Bachchan changed quickly into a nude gown with delicate and colourful floral embroidery all over it, from Filipino fashion designer Mark Bumgarner’s collection.

The diva picked this lacy number with a full-bodied skirt. With hair in gorgeous beach waves, she complemented her look with a pop of bright red on her lips and shimmery bronze on her cheekbones. Here too, she looked lovely – our only problem is her choice of footwear. Those gold heels look a little jarring against the pastel gown. We think a nude palette would have looked better here.

