Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spreads her fashionable wings in black on Day 4, see pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s appearance at the 70th Annual Cannes Film festival red carpet was nothing short of spectacular. The actress who is gracing the event for the sixteenth time this year, gave fashionistas a run for their money on May 19 in a beautiful Cinderella-inspired blue gown. She actually looked like a Disney princess here. The world couldn’t stop raving about how gorgeous she looked. With Day 4 upon us, we are just too excited to see what this Bollywood beauty has in stock for us and when she finally appeared, we weren’t disappointed.

The actress picked an off-shoulder black number from Ashi Studio and complemented it with a pop of bright orange lip shade, fierce winged eyeliner and eye shadow in turquoise.

What she wore on Day 1

At the red carpet: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen stepping out on the red carpet in a gorgeous blue off-shoulder gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline which she paired with heels from Salvatore Ferragamo.

We love how this gown by Filipino designer Michael Cinco, cinch at the waist before flowing out into a perfect ballroom dress. We think she looks absolutely gorgeous in it. Her hair and make-up is spot on too with centre-parted sleek hair, dewy make-up and rich dark lips.

Second media interaction: At the second media interaction, Bachchan was seen in a nude gown with delicate and colourful floral embroidery all over it, from Filipino fashion designer Mark Bumgarner’s collection.

The diva picked this lacy number with a full-bodied skirt. With hair in gorgeous beach waves, she complemented her look with a pop of bright red on her lips and shimmery bronze on her cheekbones. Here too, she looked lovely.

First media interaction: During the first round of media interactions, Bachchan looked nothing short of a goddess in a unique sea green, tulle Yanina Couture gown with colourful, floral work on it.

She styled it well with hair in beautiful, beach waves and flaunted a fuschia lip colour which accentuated her complexion. Celebrity stylist Astha Sharma who curated this look picked a colourful Swarovski statement ring and embellished heels from Casadei to complement the look.

