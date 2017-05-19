Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the green gown at Cannes 2017 better?

From L to R: Deepika Padukone and AIshwarya Rai Bachchan in green at Cannes 2017. (Source: Twitter/L’Oréal Paris India, Instagram/bhumika_t) From L to R: Deepika Padukone and AIshwarya Rai Bachchan in green at Cannes 2017. (Source: Twitter/L’Oréal Paris India, Instagram/bhumika_t)

At the 70th Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan redefined elegance and beauty for the sixteenth time in a green, tulle Yanina Couture gown with colourful motifs on it. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress pulled off this look like a queen with the help of celebrity stylist Astha Sharma who put the look together.

With her hair in beautiful, beach waves, the diva flaunted a fuschia lip colour matching the pink embroidery of her gown. We think it accentuated her complexion to near perfection.

The goddess of beauty is all set to live her #LifeAtCannes!

Lips 💄: Tint Caresse in Rose Blossom blended with Orchid Blossom pic.twitter.com/3HVGbzlsno — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017

Accessories were kept to a minimum with just a colourful Swarovski statement ring and embellished heels from Casadei, the Italian luxury shoe brand. Seems like a good choice, otherwise there would have been too many elements at play. We think Bachchan did really good during her first round of media interactions.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, slayed it like a style goddess in an ethereal Brandon Maxwell gown with a long train. By now she has perfected the art of rocking thigh-high slits and this time too, she did a stellar job.

Exuding charm, she added oomph to her look by accessorising it with jewellery from De Grisogono and footwear from Chloe Gosselin. We love how her hair was tied up in a top-knot bun and how her eyes were higlighted by the gorgeous green eye make-up.

#Lorealista Deepika with her eye game on point with Lumi powder in god, Le Smoky smudged in Antique green, Superstar mascara. #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/bBZg8Dk7Cu — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017

Exquisite make up and hair ☑️

Elegant outfit ☑️

and with all this elan, ready to stun the red carpet again! @deepikapadukone #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/SmdUtT3QvV — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017

Green definitely seems to be the colour of the season, and this time we can’t make up our mind. We think both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone looked lovely.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd