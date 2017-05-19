Latest News
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the green gown at Cannes 2017 better?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the green gown at Cannes 2017 better?

Green definitely seems to be the colour of the season, and this time we can't make up our mind. We think both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone looked lovely.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 19, 2017 7:57 pm
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Cannes, Deepika Cannes, Cannes 2017 From L to R: Deepika Padukone and AIshwarya Rai Bachchan in green at Cannes 2017. (Source: Twitter/L’Oréal Paris India, Instagram/bhumika_t)

At the 70th Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan redefined elegance and beauty for the sixteenth time in a green, tulle Yanina Couture gown with colourful motifs on it. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress pulled off this look like a queen with the help of celebrity stylist Astha Sharma who put the look together.

With her hair in beautiful, beach waves, the diva flaunted a fuschia lip colour matching the pink embroidery of her gown. We think it accentuated her complexion to near perfection.

Accessories were kept to a minimum with just a colourful Swarovski statement ring and embellished heels from Casadei, the Italian luxury shoe brand. Seems like a good choice, otherwise there would have been too many elements at play. We think Bachchan did really good during her first round of media interactions.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, slayed it like a style goddess in an ethereal Brandon Maxwell gown with a long train. By now she has perfected the art of rocking thigh-high slits and this time too, she did a stellar job.

Exuding charm, she added oomph to her look by accessorising it with jewellery from De Grisogono and footwear from Chloe Gosselin. We love how her hair was tied up in a top-knot bun and how her eyes were higlighted by the gorgeous green eye make-up.

Green definitely seems to be the colour of the season, and this time we can’t make up our mind. We think both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone  looked lovely.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 19: Latest News