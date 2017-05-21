Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a stunning mermaid in this Monisha Jaising gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proved once again why she’s called Bollywood’s queen of Cannes. (Source: Monisha Jaising/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proved once again why she’s called Bollywood’s queen of Cannes. (Source: Monisha Jaising/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been elegance and drama personified at the Cannes 2017 red carpet, proving yet again why she’s hailed as the queen of Cannes. Well, continuing her excellent sartorial run at the film festival, Bachchan attended a photo call session wearing a stunning custom one shoulder, blush pink Monisha Jaising gown, with hand-crafted embellishments, and we can’t help but gape.

If you thought that gorgeous red ruffled gown by Ralph and Russo was the actress’ last appearance, then you were wrong, because there was one last look that her stylist Aastha Sharma shared quite late into the night. Taking to Instagram to post a picture of the breathtaking actress, she said, “Back from a photo-call and a late wrap! Thank you Cannes for being so amazing. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in @monishajaising @giuseppezanottidesign shoes, Styled with @reannmoradian @charlottewillermakeup @stephanelancien #lifeatcannes #lorealparisindia @lorealmakeup.”

It won’t be wrong to call Bachchan a sultry siren in this look, right?! The make-up was all Hollywood glam, complete with wavy hair cascading down her shoulders and that red lipshade that simply ups the oomph factor like none other.

Earlier, the Devdas actress had walked the red carpet in the red hot R&R number with a fitted corset-styled bodice which she styled with voluminous waves, a rich maroon lip shade and statement earrings.

This was after taking everyone’s breath away in a clue Cinderella-inspired, off-shoulder gown by Filipino designer Michael Cinco. The gown had a sweetheart plunging neckline, and Bachchan paired it with a pair of heels from Salvatore Ferragamo.

