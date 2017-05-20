Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picks a red ruffled Ralph & Russo gown for her second appearance on the red carpet

She won hearts of onlookers at the Cannes 2017 in a beautiful blue Cinderella-inspired ball gown on Day 3. And, just when we thought nothing could beat that look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show with her first appearance on Day 4 too. Spreading her fashionable wings near the beach side of the French Riviera, the 43-year-old looked no less than a beautiful black phoenix in her black asymmetrical ensemble.
For her second appearance on the red carpet the diva picked a red hot ruffled number with a fitted corset-styled bodice which she styled with voluminous waves, a rich maroon lip shade and statement earrings. We think she looked lovely, although not as pretty as she looked in the Cinderella-inspired dress on Day 3. Take a closer look at her latest appearance:
Get this look: Color Riche Moist Mat Black Cherry, True Match Lumi Highlighter Liquid in Rose, Superstar Mascara & La Palette Nude in Rose! pic.twitter.com/oF1Mh1YvVX
— L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
But this is not the only look that will make your heart skip a beat. Take a look at all her other designer wear at the 70th edition of the Cannes film festival.
DAY 4, LOOK 1
The actress picked an off-shoulder black number from Ashi Studio and complemented it with a pop of bright orange lip shade, fierce winged eyeliner and eye shadow in turquoise.
Embracing the #LifeAtCannes in Color Riche Moist Mat Orange Power, Superliner Perfect Slim Blue, Lucent Magique Blush Paradise Coral pic.twitter.com/ii5mJLGZsN
— L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
DAY 3, LOOK 3
At the red carpet: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen stepping out on the red carpet in a gorgeous blue off-shoulder gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline which she paired with heels from Salvatore Ferragamo.
Get her magical look! Color Riche Moist Mat Brown Sucre, True Match Lumi Highlighter Powder in Gold & La Palette Nude in Beige #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/PlqcNoc8ct
— L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
We love how this gown by Filipino designer Michael Cinco, cinch at the waist before flowing out into a perfect ballroom dress. We think she looks absolutely gorgeous in it. Her hair and make-up is spot on too with centre-parted sleek hair, dewy make-up and rich dark lips.
DAY 3, LOOK 2
Second media interaction: At the second media interaction, Bachchan was seen in a nude gown with delicate and colourful floral embroidery all over it, from Filipino fashion designer Mark Bumgarner’s collection.
The diva picked this lacy number with a full-bodied skirt. With hair in gorgeous beach waves, she complemented her look with a pop of bright red on her lips and shimmery bronze on her cheekbones. Here too, she looked lovely.
DAY 3, LOOK 1
First media interaction: During the first round of media interactions, Bachchan looked nothing short of a goddess in a unique sea green, tulle Yanina Couture gown with colourful, floral work on it.
She styled it well with hair in beautiful, beach waves and flaunted a fuschia lip colour which accentuated her complexion. Celebrity stylist Astha Sharma who curated this look picked a colourful Swarovski statement ring and embellished heels from Casadei to complement the look.
