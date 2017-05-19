Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2017: The diva slays in a nude Mark Bumgarner gown, see pics

Latest News
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks ethereal in her second look at the Cannes.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 19, 2017 6:16 pm
aishwarya rai bachchan, aishwarya rai pics, aishwarya rai bachchan cannes, aishwarya rai cannes, aishwarya rai bachchan red carpet, aishwarya rai bachchan 2017, aishwarya rai cannes 2017 red carpet, aishwarya rai cannes photos, aishwarya rai bachchan cannes photos, indian express, indian express news, indian express fashion, indian express lifestyle Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making her sixteenth appearance at the Cannes film festival. (Source: Loreal Paris India/Twitter)

Just hours back, the internet went crazy with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look at the 70th Cannes Film Festival in a sea green, tulle Yanina Couture gown with colourful, floral motifs on it. For the second round of media interactions, the actress changed into a nude gown with delicate and colourful floral embroidery all over it. The diva picked this lacy number with a full skirt from Filipino fashion designer Mark Bumgarner’s collection.

With hair in gorgeous beach waves, she complemented her look with a pop of bright red on her lips and highlights of shimmery bronze on her cheekbones. We think she looked nothing short of a goddess in this lacy gown. However, those gold heels looked a little jarring against the pastel gown. If you are a keen observer, you will know that these are the same pair which she had earlier teamed with the green number. A nude palette would have looked better here.

Earlier, during her first round of media interactions, she was seen looking absolutely gorgeous in a sea green, tulle Yanina Couture gown with colourful, floral motifs on it. The actress styled her hair in beautiful, beach waves and flaunted a fuschia lip colour which accentuated her complexion to near perfection. Celebrity stylist Astha Sharma curated this look well with a colourful Swarovski statement ring and embellished heels from Casadei, the Italian luxury shoe brand.

