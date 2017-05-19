Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2017: The diva slays in a nude Mark Bumgarner gown, see pics

Just hours back, the internet went crazy with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look at the 70th Cannes Film Festival in a sea green, tulle Yanina Couture gown with colourful, floral motifs on it. For the second round of media interactions, the actress changed into a nude gown with delicate and colourful floral embroidery all over it. The diva picked this lacy number with a full skirt from Filipino fashion designer Mark Bumgarner’s collection.
With hair in gorgeous beach waves, she complemented her look with a pop of bright red on her lips and highlights of shimmery bronze on her cheekbones. We think she looked nothing short of a goddess in this lacy gown. However, those gold heels looked a little jarring against the pastel gown. If you are a keen observer, you will know that these are the same pair which she had earlier teamed with the green number. A nude palette would have looked better here.
And we have another one! Gorgeous as ever #AishwaryaRaiBachchan having fun at #Cannes2017 #LifeAtCannes #LorealParisIndia @LOrealParisIn pic.twitter.com/w4TTxQvmyq
Reunited with our #Lorealista @EvaLongoria 😁🤗 #LifeAtCannes #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/0NKLEWJoWV
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan twirls to perfection in this gorgeous gown by #MarkBumgarner pic.twitter.com/1LI0waWApH
When at Cannes, pose and pout 😘 #LifeAtCannes #AishwaryaAtCannes #CannesQueen pic.twitter.com/er7dGHvr9W
Sitting pretty and living the #LifeAtCannes 💕 #CannesQueen #AishwaryaAtCannes #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/oTeNrIklQV
Earlier, during her first round of media interactions, she was seen looking absolutely gorgeous in a sea green, tulle Yanina Couture gown with colourful, floral motifs on it. The actress styled her hair in beautiful, beach waves and flaunted a fuschia lip colour which accentuated her complexion to near perfection. Celebrity stylist Astha Sharma curated this look well with a colourful Swarovski statement ring and embellished heels from Casadei, the Italian luxury shoe brand.
