Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2017: The Indian beauty looks gorgeous in a deep green Yanina Couture gown, see pics

After Deepika Padukone’s successful debut at Cannes 2017, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made jaws drop at the French Riviera this time. At the 70th Annual Cannes Film festival, Bachchan looked absolutely gorgeous in a sea green, tulle Yanina Couture gown with colourful, floral motifs on it.

She styled her hair in beautiful, beach waves and flaunted a fuschia lip colour which accentuated her complexion to near perfection. Celebrity stylist Astha Sharma curated this look well with a colourful Swarovski statement ring and embellished heels from Casadei, the Italian luxury shoe brand.

The actress was seen at Cannes in a white full sleeved jacket and straight hair parted at the centre.

She made her first appearance at the prestigious film festival in 2002 and ever since, fashion hawkers have eagerly waited for the beauty’s red carpet rendezvous.

L’Oréal Paris India gave a ‘sneak peek’ into the timeless beauty’s stay at Cannes with a beautiful picture.

Earlier, Bachchan looked absolutely stunning as she was clicked at the Mumbai airport leaving for Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya. In a simple white T-shirt that she paired with a comfortable camel-coloured trench coat from Burberry and J Brand jeans, she looked everything like the diva she has always been. She chose pink belle flats as footwear and a maroon Christian Louboutin bag, while she lovingly held her daughter’s hand.

