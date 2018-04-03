Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pharrell Williams ROCK OUT in this latest magazine photo shoot

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Pharrell Williams raise the heat on the cover of Vogue India’s April issue. (Source: File Photo) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Pharrell Williams raise the heat on the cover of Vogue India’s April issue. (Source: File Photo)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was recently spotted on the cover a fashion magazine in a dull gold shirt from Dior and a head full of curly hair is back again on the cover of Vogue India‘s April edition, and this time she’s sharing space with American singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams looking as amazing as ever. Now, the magazine has done such international collaborations before as well, with Kendall Jenner and Sushant Singh Rajput last year, and Kim Kardashian wearing a sari-inspired gown on the cover earlier this year. Interestingly, though, the last two collaborations faced a lot of criticism on social media for the selection of global figures for the cover of the Indian edition of this magazine, this time around there seemingly hasn’t been much of a protest.

Getting back to the fashion and style analysis of the ethereal Aishwarya, the former Miss World had been styled in a mosaic blue plissé play ruffle gown by Gaurav Gupta dress. The one-shouldered number looked amazing on her and kudos to stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania for keeping the rest of the look simple, yet striking with a play of the beachy wave mess to complement the ruffles on the dress, courtesy Anil Chinnappa. The coloured texture added an element of depth and grunge, accentuated by the actor’s stance.

The make-up palette was nude, with slightly smokey eyes and subtle contouring, adding to the dimensions.

Complementing Aishwarya’s no-nonsense attitude was Pharrell, clad in a colourful yet trendy jacket and matching shorts from the Adidas Originals = Pharrell Williams HU Holi Adicolor collection. While the Indian actor was sans accessories, the singer boasted of a statement watch from Richard Mille, Chanel bracelet and Lorraine Schwartz ring.

Now, if you’re blown away by the cover, wait till you see the inside pictures as well. In one of them, she was wearing a red Dior full-sleeved dress with plunging neckline and long tie-bow. The monochrome bra-slip underneath adds an interesting element and colour contrast as well. Needless to say, she looks sultry. Matching with her outfit, Williams is sporting a red Adidas track top and pants.

In another of the photos, she can be seen sporting an oversized blue Burberry jacket over a crisp white Nicholas K shirt. The jacket has the signature Burberry check design. She accessorised it with a white hat.

The actor’s fashion sense has almost always been elegant. Remember the dramatic Cinderella gown she wore at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival by Filipino designer Michael Cinco or the time when she looked like a true Indian beauty in a grey Sabyasachi sari teamed with a silver-embroidered maroon blouse? It’s a wonder how she can manage to pull off one gorgeous look after another seemingly effortlessly.

