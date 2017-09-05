Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone go regal in red Sabyasachi saris, but who pulled it off better?

From L to R: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi. (Source: Instagram/aishwaryaaraii_fc, sabyasachiofficial) From L to R: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi. (Source: Instagram/aishwaryaaraii_fc, sabyasachiofficial)

Today is all about Sabyasachi Mukherjee and gorgeous reds. Be it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing a silk sari while paying her respects to the Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of the Ganesh Visarjan, or Deepika Padukone in this resplendent Benarasi for a photo shoot, not to forget the ever-stylish Kangana Ranaut in a – yes, you guessed it – red bridal lehenga on the September cover of a leading fashion magazine.

Wearing a Sabyasachi sari or a lehenga is every girl’s dream and looks like the queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is no different. From dramatic red carpet appearances like IIFA 2016 to elegant soirees, we have seen her on a number of occasions flaunting the designer’s creations and looking every bit of a diva in it. Recently, Sabyasachi took to Instagram to share a photo of the lady in a red sari from his Heritage Collection.

Posing gracefully for a photoshoot, Padukone looks nothing short of royalty in this ‘Benares Revival Sari’, featuring gold zari work and a heavy gold border with intricate work on it.

First things first, we are in love with the gorgeous colour of the sari. The good thing is that it’s not exactly blood red, rather, it has a beautiful orange tint to it and is something which would easily suit an olive skin tone as well as someone with a fair complexion.

We like the way it has been styled with a massive gold choker with emerald and ruby work on it, matching earrings and a ring. The styling is impeccable with her hair been pulled into a classic 60s-inspired Bollywood bun, a fresh face make-up, a tiny bindi and a matching red lip shade to accentuate her lips.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen wearing ‘The Sabyasachi Red Matka Sari’ from his latest Heritage Collection and it reminded people of her Jodhaa Akbar looks.

We won’t say that it’s something grand but she managed to make hearts skip a beat with her styling. Parted at the centre, her hair was tied in a low bun and she adorned it with gajra to add to her festive look. Fans were floored with her beauty and simplicity during the Ganpati darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja and so are we.

What do you think of these two latest looks? Which do you prefer? Tell us in the comments below.

