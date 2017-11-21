Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter twin in tulle at Aaradhya’s birthday bash

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan shimmer in pink at the latter’s birthday party. (Source: aasthasharma/ Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan shimmer in pink at the latter’s birthday party. (Source: aasthasharma/ Instagram)

After her back to back splendid sari looks, it seems Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is taking a break from them now and opting for contemporaries instead. Not long ago, she gave us some serious casual wear goals in a denim mini and this time she left us gaping again in a lame` and tulle gown from the house of Gauri and Nainika.

For daughter Aaradhya’s birthday party, mom Aishwarya wore a peach ensemble with hand embroidered flowers on it and we think stylist Aastha Sharma did a great job of keeping the actor’s look elegant. A pair of diamond earrings definitely highlighted her outfit.

Dewy make-up, a red lip and pin straight hair rounded out her look nicely. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

Twinning with her mother, Aaradhya was a vision in a twirl-worthy pink number from the house of Manish Malhotra. The tulle detail of the celeb kid’s gown was beautifully interrupted by floral embroidery and we think she looked super cute.

A glowing hair band rounded out her look and we feel the mother-daughter duo were enchanting.

What about you? Do you like them twinning in tulle? Let us know in the comments below.

