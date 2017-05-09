Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari’s desi summer style is something every girl should follow

From L to R: Aditi Rao Hydari and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Source: Instagram/Sanam Ratansi, _aishwaryaraibachchan) From L to R: Aditi Rao Hydari and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Source: Instagram/Sanam Ratansi, _aishwaryaraibachchan)

Summers is the time for flowy, breezy silhouettes and Bollywood celebs can be seen taking this seasonal trend very seriously. Over the past couple of months, a number of B-Town beauties like Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut gave us fashion goals and now taking it up a notch are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sabyasachi. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sabyasachi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After a long break, the former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen at an event in Mumbai bringing her A-game with a pale pink salwar suit and a matching sheer dupatta detailed with white embroidery from Sabyasachi. It’s nice to see that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star didn’t opt from the designer’s Udaipur collection as most B-Town beauties are doing these days.

Her make-up was kept simple – like she always does when she wears Indian – with a winged liner and a muted pink lip shade and poker straight hair. We think she looked absolutely ravishing.

Seen putting together a stellar look to beat the summer heat was Aditi Rao Hydari.

The Wazir actress attended the Women’s Economic Forum in a Urbano jacket and sharara pants, both from Esha Sethi Thirani. True, the outfit with the bell sleeves is gorgeous with colourful thread embroidery all over it but the way she has styled it is inspiring. We love the nude make-up with a hint of bronze, the subtle tangerine lip shade, centre-parted semi-messy ponytail and earrings from Amrapali.

