Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shows how to ace two monochrome looks in trendy casuals

Attending her daughter Aaradhya’s annual day at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocked two monochrome outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Attending her daughter Aaradhya’s annual day at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocked two monochrome outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

There’s a reason why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is hailed as a global fashion diva and the Cannes queen, stunning us time and again with her impeccable style and elegance. While we’re still in the fairyland that Bachchan created with the ballroom gown look pairing it with a belt, the actress is back wowing us, this time with a casual look. Attending the annual school programme of her daughter Aaradhya, she picked a chic and simple midi dress giving us perfect goal for an evening outing.

Keeping it simple for a school event, the 44-year-old opted for a trendy monochrome dress with polka dots. What makes the black-and-white dress interesting is the asymmetrical hemline and the flared sleeves along with the keyhole detail near the neckline. The different patches of the Andrew GN dress added dimension, breaking the monotony of monochrome and giving it a trendy twist. And we feel the high-waist belt accentuated her figure.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya wearing a Andrew GN dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya wearing a Andrew GN dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Styled by Aastha Sharma, she went with a dewy make-up, kohled-rimmed eyes along with bright red lips and sleek hair. A pair of Dior pumps added finishing touches to the overall look.

For another appearance at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where most of the Bollywood celebrities turned up last night attending the school Annual Day, she opted for another monochrome outfit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with husband Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya wearing a Dior blazer. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

This time instead of a dress, she opted for a white shirt and black pants with a blazer. Paring the Dior shirt with a black fringe detail blazer from Dior’s Cruise 2018 collection, she looked stunning. Bachchan went with the same dewy make-up, poker straight hair and red lips, the Devdas star was seen repeating the same suede heels with an ankle strap and bow detail.

We like both her looks but do you? Tell us which look you like more in comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd