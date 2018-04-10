Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty’s airport look is comfy but could do with a little more styling

Be it the distressed jeans-white tee combo or the cool Sabyasachi suits, most of Anushka Sharma’s airport looks are a lesson in comfy and fuss-free styling. Recently, the Pari actor was snapped at the airport, where she was seen sporting a simple and sophisticated white and red suit set, accentuated by a black fringe and sequin border, from Sabyasachi. While the outfit looks like something we can beat the heat in, the understated style quotient isn’t lost on us either. With a pair of black sandals and sunnies, Sharma’s airport look is ideal for travelling in warm weather. Catch a glimpse here.
Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty, who was clicked at the Mumbai airport, made a laid-back statement in a pair of black athleisure pants with green and white stripes on the sides. It was paired with a black top and a denim jacket and while we are all for lazy looks, we think the ill-fitting apparel could not really cut it. The actor rounded out her look with minimal make-up and straight middle-parted hair.
