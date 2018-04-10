Presents Latest News
Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty’s airport look is comfy but could do with a little more styling

#Airportstyle: While Anushka Sharma stepped out in an easy ethnic ensemble from Sabyasachi for her airport style, Athiya Shetty kept it lazy and laid-back in a pair of athleisure pants. Whose look would you like to try out?

Written by Ishita Goel | New Delhi | Published: April 10, 2018 7:41:48 pm
Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Anushka Sharma Sabyasachi, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma fashion, Athiya Shetty airport striped pants, Athiya Shetty fashion, Athiya Shetty latest photos, indian express, indian express news #Airportstyle: Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty have very different takes on comfort fashion. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)
Be it the distressed jeans-white tee combo or the cool Sabyasachi suits, most of Anushka Sharma’s airport looks are a lesson in comfy and fuss-free styling. Recently, the Pari actor was snapped at the airport, where she was seen sporting a simple and sophisticated white and red suit set, accentuated by a black fringe and sequin border, from Sabyasachi. While the outfit looks like something we can beat the heat in, the understated style quotient isn’t lost on us either. With a pair of black sandals and sunnies, Sharma’s airport look is ideal for travelling in warm weather. Catch a glimpse here.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty, who was clicked at the Mumbai airport, made a laid-back statement in a pair of black athleisure pants with green and white stripes on the sides. It was paired with a black top and a denim jacket and while we are all for lazy looks, we think the ill-fitting apparel could not really cut it. The actor rounded out her look with minimal make-up and straight middle-parted hair.

Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Anushka Sharma Sabyasachi, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma fashion, Athiya Shetty airport striped pants, Athiya Shetty fashion, Athiya Shetty latest photos, indian express, indian express news Athiya Shetty was spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Anushka Sharma Sabyasachi, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma fashion, Athiya Shetty airport striped pants, Athiya Shetty fashion, Athiya Shetty latest photos, indian express, indian express news Athiya Shetty went with a pair of athleisure pants with stripes on the sides. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Anushka Sharma Sabyasachi, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma fashion, Athiya Shetty airport striped pants, Athiya Shetty fashion, Athiya Shetty latest photos, indian express, indian express news Athiya Shetty’s look was layered with a denim jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Anushka Sharma Sabyasachi, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma fashion, Athiya Shetty airport striped pants, Athiya Shetty fashion, Athiya Shetty latest photos, indian express, indian express news Athiya Shetty kept it easy in the make-up department and rounded out the look with middle-parted hair. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Sharma and Shetty’s looks this time? Let us know in the comments below.

