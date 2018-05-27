Follow Us:
Sunday, May 27, 2018
Express Eye
Airport #stylefile: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor show us how to make a style statement with minimal effort

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar were spotted at the airport recently. The actors kept their travel style comfortable and easy and gave us lessons in casual dressing. See pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 27, 2018 6:32:16 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan Veere Di Wedding, Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor airport fashion, indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a busy bee with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Veere Di Wedding, in full swing. The actor has been travelling extensively for the promotional events and recently we spotted her at the Mumbai airport, keeping it casual and easy, yet all-business–if her ”#IAmNotAChickFlick” tee is anything to go by.

For her travel attire, Kareena picked a white tee with the Veere Di Wedding disclaimer printed in black across the front. The actor paired it with a pair of sporty black jeans, sneakers and a cool cap. Going sans make-up, the actor gave us goals in acing comfort fashion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan Veere Di Wedding, Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor airport fashion, indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her airport style easy. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan Veere Di Wedding, Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor airport fashion, indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While Kareena’s look was all about the easy and laid-back, sister Karisma gave us lessons in chic dressing. For her airport attire, the actor stepped out in a flowy midi dress from Sahil Kochhar. Layering the printed number with a funky denim jacket, Karisma kept her style quotient playful. Not to forget the nude pumps and black sunnies that added oomph to the lazy look.

Another actor that we spotted at the airport was Swara Bhaskar. Dressed in a bold checked skirt and cape with the Veere Di Wedding white tee, the actor’s look was a little messy. We wish it had been more synchronised.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan Veere Di Wedding, Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor airport fashion, indian express, indian express news Swara Bhaskar was spotted at the airport recently. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan Veere Di Wedding, Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor airport fashion, indian express, indian express news Swara Bhaskar was dressed in a checked skirt and cape with a white tee to complement them. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

