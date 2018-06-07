Airportstyle: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Huma Qureshi keep it REALLY simple

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Huma Qureshi show us how to up travel style. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Huma Qureshi show us how to up travel style. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

After taking us on a fashion tour with her sartorial choices, Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be taking a breather from her glam-dame avatar. Recently, the Veere Di wedding star was spotted at the airport heading to London and for her travel attire, she chose to go easy.

Dressed in a white Gucci sweatshirt with an angry tiger print on it, paired with athleisure pants, the actor looked comfortable. She complemented her look with statement sunglasses, Saint Laurant sneakers and her trusted Hermes bag.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan paired the outfit with Saint Laurant sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan paired the outfit with Saint Laurant sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a white sweatshirt teamed with athleisure pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a white sweatshirt teamed with athleisure pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan complemented her look with black sunnies. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan complemented her look with black sunnies. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan rounded out her look with her Hermes bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan rounded out her look with her Hermes bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While Kareena kept it sharp at the airport, Huma Qureshi went with summer-friendly tones and we like the striped blue wrap-around dress she picked. Giving a very oriental feel, the actor rounded out her look with a tight bun and blue strappy heels.

Huma Qureshi spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi picked a wrap-around dress in blue. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi picked a wrap-around dress in blue. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Who do you think made a better style statement? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

