Airportstyle: Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Esha Gupta add a quirky twist to their travel style

They may be jet-setting across the world, but our Bollywood celebrities rarely drop the ball when it comes to travel style. Be it a comfy-casual look or one that exudes cool summer vibes, their travel statements are definitely worth noticing. If you are looking for some fashion inspirations, then take a look at what the Bollywood brigade wore at the airport.

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at Mumbai airport keeping it comfortable in a MadeWorn white tee with ‘Rolling Stones’ and a flirtatious red tongue emblazoned across the front. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor paired her tee with a pair of distressed blue jeans and black ankle-high boots. With minimal make-up and soft curls, the actor rounded out her look well.

Katrina Kaif was spotted at the aiport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif kept her travel style easy and comfy. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif kept her travel style easy and comfy. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor who is known for her strong sartorial statements kept it easy in a Coach sweatshirt, paired with a pair of black skinny jeans. Though her outfit is nothing spectacular, the floral patterned white heels she wore definitely caught our eye. The actor complemented her look with a dash of neon pink on the lips, a shell pink Coach bag and sunnies.

Karisma Kapoor was spotted at the airport in a Coach sweatshirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor was spotted at the airport in a Coach sweatshirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor complemented her look with a Coach shell-pink bag and neon pink lips. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor complemented her look with a Coach shell-pink bag and neon pink lips. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Pulling off another interesting look in a red and blue Gucci blazer, Karan Johar caught our attention. The director-producer paired it with a black tee and a pair of blue denim jeans. Even though we think his outfit is sharp, it was his pair of shiny, square shaped reflectors that had us hooked. He rounded off his look with a red Louis Vuitton duffel bag.

Karan Johar stepped out in a Gucci blazer. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar carried a Louis Vuitton red duffel bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar carried a Louis Vuitton red duffel bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Need a cool summer dress inspiration this season? Well, Esha Gupta has some style lessons up her sleeve. Recently, the actor was dressed in an orange and white outfit featuring ruffle detail. The sleeveless midi dress was paired with a pair of brown sandals and green shades. We love the look, do you?

Esha Gupta wore a cool summer dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta wore a cool summer dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta was spotted at the airport in a ruffled orange and white dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta was spotted at the airport in a ruffled orange and white dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Whose airport look do you like the most this time? Let us know in the comments below.

