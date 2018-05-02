Airport style: Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor show cool ways to flaunt denim jackets

Kangana Ranaut or Sonam Kapoor: Whose airport look do you prefer? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut or Sonam Kapoor: Whose airport look do you prefer? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Instagram)

When it comes to travel outfit inspirations, the two names that instantly come to our mind are Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor. Be it nailing sari pants or power suits, the two fashionistas can effortlessly carry almost every trend while sashaying down the ramp or even at the airport. Continuing their fashionable streak, we recently spotted Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor showing us two different ways to style denim jackets while travelling.

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actor looked cute in a pair of distressed denim shorts teamed with a gray, tucked-in tee from Guess and casually carried a quirky, printed denim jacket on one shoulder. She accessorised her outfit with black sneakers and a backpack from Louis Vuitton. Minimal make-up with glossy lips and her signature curls rounded off her look.

Kangana Ranaut in denim shorts and tee at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in denim shorts and tee at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor

On the other hand, the Veere Di Wedding actor kept it easy-breezy in a flowy dress from her fiance Anand Ahuja’s brand Bhane. The black and gray outfit featured a shirt-styled bodice with a pinstripe skirt. She further styled it with a distressed denim jacket with rolled over sleeves. A tan handbag with square-shaped sunnies, a statement watch and black loafers accented her look. Like Ranaut, she too went for a minimal make-up palette.

Sonam Kapoor in a Bhane outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor in a Bhane outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments below.

