Airport spotting: Rekha paired her sari with sport shoes and she actually looked ramp ready

Rekha’s love affair with kanjeevaram saris is well known. Hardly do we see her sporting anything else with the last exception being her appearance at the Dubai International Film Festival 2016, where she wore an off-white churidar outfit, with a cape over it and a beret cap of the same colour to complete the look. She looked glamorous and it’s always good to see celebs experimenting on the fashion front.

The actress has been spotted making bold fashion choices of late. Recently at the airport, Rekha was seen pairing a beige linen sari with blue sport shoes and a linen stole covering her head. She had her signature red lips and sunglasses in place, and a black Chanel bag completed the look. Now, we have spotted models sashaying down the ramp in ethnic wear and sport shoes/tennis shoes but we never thought we would spot it on a celeb, least of all, Rekha in an off-duty look! But she did step out in this quirky combo and carried herself so well that we are in awe of her inherent sense of style.

We know for fashion aficionados, the idea of pairing a sari with sport shoes is a little jarring, especially when we bring out those high heels to complement the six yards wonder, every single time. Honestly, shoes do nothing to flatter the favourite ethnic wear of Indians but the actress really did make it work for her. She looked really stylish and classy as ever.

