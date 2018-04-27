Airport look: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar score high on fashion and comfort

When it comes to blending comfort with style, there is no doubt that most Bollywood celebs know exactly how to work it. One person who always manages to create ripples at the airport with statement bags, jackets and not to forget, designer shoes, is Karan Johar and this time too, it was no different, even though he kept it relatively simple. Joining him was Katrina Kaif in a lush, jungle-inspired shirt by For Restless Sleepers – something different and colourful than her ususal blacks and blues.
Her outfit scored high on fashion and comfort, given that she paired her bright shirt with a pair of cut-out black pants, instead of regular ones. Not to miss out on the black platform sneakers. We totally love how the actor decided to pull back her hair into a neat ponytail and round off her look with a pair of black shades.
Johar, on the other hand, picked the colour pink to accentuate his look. While he opted for a casual T-shirt and blue jeans as his ensemble, the oomph to his outfit was added with a pink jacket highlighted with red-white stripes on the sleeves. Styling it with a pair of sneakers along with honey-coloured glares, was just the right kind of balance his attire needed.
While both the celebrities picked casual outfits, they both managed to make quite a statement nonetheless. Check out the pictures here:
Would you pick one of these colour combos to wear to the airport? Tell us in the comments section below.
