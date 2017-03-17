AIFW Autumn/Winter 2017: Richa Chadha to be showstopper for Rohit Kamra

Kamra mostly designs for men, but this time, the designer is customising his style for Richa Chadha. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kamra mostly designs for men, but this time, the designer is customising his style for Richa Chadha. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actress Richa Chadha will dazzle the ramp as a showstopper for designer Rohit Kamra at the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2017 (AIFW A/W 2017).

After shooting for the film “Fukrey Returns” here, Richa will be walking the ramp for Kamra on Saturday. The theme of the show will be black and white.

Kamra mostly designs for men, but this time, the designer is customising his style for Richa, keeping in mind the “Masaan” actress’ “Fukrey Returns” character of a boss lady.

ALSO SEE: AIFW Autumn/Winter 2017: Vaani Kapoor stuns in all-black as she walks the ramp for Rina Dhaka

“I am really excited to walk for Rohit as the theme is something I am really looking forward to which is that of power dressing. It would be an interesting look for me which Rohit is specially custom making for me to wear on the runway. Looking forward to be at the Amazon India Fashion Week,” Richa said in a statement.

The fashion extravaganza saw Vaani Kapoor taking the ramp for designer Rina Dhaka, while actress Alia Bhatt will catwalk for Namrata Joshipura on Friday.

AIFW A/W 2017 is being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. Designers like Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Ashima Leena, Anju Modi, Malini Ramani and Wendell Rodricks are yet to showcase their creations at the gala.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now