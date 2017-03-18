AIFW Autumn-Winter 2017: Young and Restless

Creations by designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi Ahuja Creations by designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi Ahuja

IF THE first day of the ongoing Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2017 turned towards the legacy and tradition of Indian handloom textiles for inspiration, the second day was all about edgy style statements, western separates and fresh fashion. Here’s our pick of the best shows:

Nostalgia 2.0

For their fall-winter collection, designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi Ahuja went into deep nostalgia mode. Their line featured dresses, trousers, jackets and asymmetrical capes in black and white, with a hint of blue. Geometric stripes, checks and triangular zigzag patterns ruled the roost, while 3D embroidery added instant drama. “The collection is inspired by those days when we used to wait for the TV to boot up, and there would be these patterns that indicated a test signal. Hence, the monochrome colour palette,” said Pankaj.

Bohemian Rhapsody

It was a clear case of saving the best for the last. Pero by Aneeth Arora’s final show captured the mood and vibrancy, that were the defining traits of the day. Arora channelled her inner wanderlust to weave a beautiful story of travelogues, colour and personal memories. The unusual setting of the Crafts Museum, replete with live music from the D Club band, and a circular ramp, made for an eclectic show. Add to the mix models sporting dreadlocks and carrying oversized bohemian bags. “I have taken ideas from the tribal culture of Latin America and China,” said Arora. On the runway, one saw maxi dresses, tunics with flared sleeves, cropped jackets, ponchos and flowing skirts. In varied shades of black, blue and white, each outfit was made special with a statement piece of floral embroidery or embellishment decorated with pom-poms and tassels, handmade by Pero’s in-house artisans.

No Label

HUEMN’s showcase was all about celebrating differences. The collection featured gender-neutral offerings with jeans, oversized jackets, T-shirt dresses, denim suits and raincoats. “Fashion should be more inclusive, especially in today’s time,” said Shyma Shetty of HUEMN. There was a certain grittiness and edgy vibrancy to the collection. Long extended sleeves, ripped jeans and bodysuits with hijabs made a statement.

Inner glory

Vineet Bahl’s collection “Code” was all about asserting one’s identity. It was aimed at a woman who “knows her mind and her own code of everyday dressing,” said the designer. The showcase featured smart and sophisticated separates in the form of dresses, pants and jackets with faux fur necklines. There was rampant use of stud and rivet detailing while embroidery was kept minimalistic.

