Met Gala 2018 after-party: Priyanka Chopra turns up the heat in a black number

Priyanka Chopra kept her style game on point at the Met Gala 2018 after-party. (Source: team_pc_ /Instagram) Priyanka Chopra kept her style game on point at the Met Gala 2018 after-party. (Source: team_pc_ /Instagram)

Fashion connoisseurs were not yet over Priyanka Chopra’s dramatic red velvet gown and Swarovski crystal studded hood from Ralph Lauren and within a few hours, the beauty gave her fans yet another stunning look — this time at the Met Gala 2018 after-party. Dressed in a pair of black-and-gold trousers teamed with a faux leather knotted blouse featuring a plunging neckline, the Quantico star looked like a million bucks.

Styled by Mimi Cutrell, she accessorised her outfit with black high heels from Christian Louboutin and further teamed it with gold hoop earrings and a two-tier cross pendant. A nude make-up palette with thickly-lined eyes, dark red lips and wind-swept hair gave the finishing touches to her look. We loved both, the outfit as well as the way she carried herself with utmost elegance and flamboyance.

While this time the actor left many gaping with both her stunning outfits — remember how in 2017, her Met-Gala after-party dress made us do a double take. Remember her detective-inspired dress featuring a dramatic 20-feet train? Well, she attended the after-party wearing the same dress, just without the train.

Chopra later shared a post of the same on Instagram and explained that the train can actually be removed! The 35-year-old actor instagrammed the fun take after being tagged as a “detective” multiple times by the media.

Take a look at the photo:

