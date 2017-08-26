After Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty is acing her fashion game with these ‘It’ bags

Shilpa Shetty is seen carrying a quirky Anya Hindmarch bag. (Source: Instagram/

afashionistasdiaries) Shilpa Shetty is seen carrying a quirky Anya Hindmarch bag. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Like we all know, Karan Johar does not settle for anything less than extraordinary and the same applies to his collection of bags. The Bollywood director is a proud owner of gorgeous designer bags and following his suit is Shilpa Shetty! The actor’s style shift has reached a peak with these ‘It’ bags!

Recently, we spotted her at the airport keeping it cool in simple athleisure wear from Cruise by Monisha Jaising but she upped her fashion game with a quirky handbag from Anya Hindmarch and a pair of equally cool shoes with ’a pair of eyes’ emoji details from the same designer.

A statement-worthy bag, especially with patches is suddenly the hottest thing right now with the likes of Karan Johar flaunting it during his travels, so how can we expect Shilpa Shetty to lag behind! The ‘All Over Wink’ handbag inspired by digital graphics is a sure-shot head-turner, the same is the case with her ‘Eyes Skater Shoes’.

With such cool accessories, we think Shetty did not have to worry about her outfit lacking any glamour. In fact, it worked as a charm! We would like to upgrade our look with cool accessories too!

On another occasion, Shetty added a tangy zest to her otherwise simple outfit with a bright orange Hermes Birkin bag!

We think the pop of colour was much needed to complement her polka-dotted top and pinstripe pants. We like everything about this look except those gaudy heels.

What about you? Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd