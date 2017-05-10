After feather eyebrows, dragon brows are Instagram’s latest fashion art craze

Dragon brows have taken over feather eyebrows and barbed wire eyebrows now. (Source: Instagram/harlibi) Dragon brows have taken over feather eyebrows and barbed wire eyebrows now. (Source: Instagram/harlibi)

A couple of weeks back, Finnish make-up artist Stella Sironen caused a stir on social media with her feather brows experiment. It involved parting the eyebrows and splaying the hair into a feather-like shape, slicking it into place with Vaseline. Soon after, make-up artist Athena Paginton introduced the world to barbed wire brow trend and as the name suggests, it involved styling the eyebrows in the style of a barbed wire.

Now, a new trend dubbed ‘dragon brows’ is swaying beauty lovers on Instagram. This 23-year-old make-up artist from Oregon who goes by the name Harlibi on Instagram is the reason behind it. She came up with this idea when she was playing Skyrim, a mythical Xbox game and the spines of the dragons in the game gave her the idea to spike her brows.

Harlibi was inspired to experiment after seeing the recent feather and barbed wire trends. The look involves carefully shaping the brow into six little triangles, using a spoolie or a brush and fixed into place with eyelash gel, so that it gives the appearance of spikes just like on the mythical creature’s back.

She shared a post on Instagram with the caption, “This is a weird brow look I did today. The eyelashes are by @elfcosmetics and they were a complete disaster – I definitely won’t be purchasing these again but I was too lazy to change them today. I was inspired to do another fun, weird brow look after being inspired by the recent creations of @stella.s.makeup ***If you don’t like this look, that’s totally fine. It was a fun artsy-fartsy look so don’t get your panties in a wad”

It has garnered over 6,000 likes. Surprisingly, she has been doing make-up artistry for less than three weeks.

Here are a few other dragon brow looks.

What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd