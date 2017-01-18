After dressing up Hillary Clinton, will Ralph Lauren finally dress Melania Trump for the inauguration?

Donald Trump with wife Melania Trump. (Source: AP) Donald Trump with wife Melania Trump. (Source: AP)

Just like husband and US President-elect Donald Trump, Melania Trump has her own share of controversies. The fashionable First Lady-to-be, who is well-versed with high-end couture has managed to attract the wrath of the fashion community. It all started with New York-based designer Sophie Theallet refusing to dress the ex-Slovenian model, citing the rhetoric of racism, sexism and xenophobia unleashed by her husband’s presidential campaign. Ever since, well-known designers, including Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford and Naeem Khan, have joined the list. But there are still a few like Carolina Herrera and Stefano Gabbana of Dolce and Gabbana, not to forget American designer Ralph Lauren, who stand forth as a ray of stylish hope for Melania Trump.

Now, for a designer, dressing up the First Lady is always a matter of honour, great exposure and professional clout. But for an industry that has supported Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaigns, there has been this ubiquitous question lurking around this time: Who will dress the future First Lady Melania Trump? Ahead of the inauguration on January 20, if reports are to be believed, it looks like Ralph Lauren is the chosen one.

According to WWD, the American label is reportedly working on a gown and an Inauguration Day look for the First-Lady-to-be. This isn’t the first time Trump will be wearing Ralph Lauren. During Donald Trump’s victory address, the lady was seen looking elegant and beautiful in a Ralph Lauren one-shoulder jumpsuit. The silk crêpe piece apparently retails for $3,990 and is definitely a head-turner.

The funny thing is, the designer designed the three amazing pantsuits worn by Hillary Clinton at the presidential debates. We are waiting to see if Lauren can work his magic this time too.

