After Deepika Padukone, Daily Mail puts Priyanka Chopra in ‘worst dressed’ list for Met Gala appearance

Deepika Padukone at the MTV EMA red carpet. (Source: AP/Reuters) Deepika Padukone at the MTV EMA red carpet. (Source: AP/Reuters)

Last year, Deepika Padukone was slammed by Daily Mail for her appearance at the MTV EMA’s red carpet. Cutting a fine figure in an edgy green creation by Monisha Jaising which she paired with Valliyan jewellery and a pair of Balmain heels, we think the xXx: Return of Xander Cage actor looked amazing so, when Daily Mail slotted her in the list of worst dressed and called her a ‘Bollywood Blunder’, we couldn’t help but cry out in protest.

Now, Daily Mail is at it again, but this time they picked Priyanka Chopra saying that the actress in her Ralph Lauren trench coat gown looked like ‘a cartoon detective’s idea of a red carpet look’. We think she looked really fierce in the dramatic gown with the massive train and we love how the talented celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich paired it with statement Jennifer fisher earrings, a top knot and her signature brown lip shade.

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren at Met Gala 2017. (Source: AP) Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren at Met Gala 2017. (Source: AP)

And it’s not just us, leading international publication like Harper’s Bazaar, Allure and Elle also have really nice things to say about this look. According to Harpers’s Bazaar, “Priyanka Chopra wins for the most dramatic train of the Met Gala”, while Elle thinks, “Priyanka Chopra attended the Met Gala dressed as a sexy red carpet detective.”

Allure calls it a look ‘fit for a red-carpet queen’. Even E!Online applauded her choice saying, “A trench coat with a train? Priyanka pulled out all the stops in this Ralph Lauren number and we LOVE it.”

Priyanka Chopra striking a fierce pose. (Source: AP) Priyanka Chopra striking a fierce pose. (Source: AP)

It’s still early to say if Indian designers like the look or not and if they do, will they come out in support of Chopra because they sure did for Padukone last year.

Anju Modi came forward in support of the Padmavati actress saying, “they (international media) should understand the Indian sensibility. It is great that Deepika decided to wear an Indian designer”.

While Ritu Beri said, “Deepika is the epitome of style. She has inherent grace and elegance which she carries with her to every look she adorns. I absolutely loved her ensemble and especially the creativity with which she put it together.”

