After Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt sends out a strong message on feminism with her style

Earlier this year, Anushka Sharma – who’s mostly been on the receiving end of misogyny – was spotted in a casual off-duty look in a Dior tee with the slogan “We should all be feminists” written on it. It was the same top which she was seen flaunting on the cover of Vogue’s March 2017 issue. The actress in her own special way sent out a strong message on feminism. It was good to see her happily wearing the message on her sleeves.

After all, in a country where fashionistas look up to Bollywood celebs for inspiration, this is a sensible and responsible way of endorsing feminist ideology and it’s much needed especially with the global gag rule in place, trollers trying to silence women for speaking out – take the case of Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur who spoke against ABVP – and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) censoring ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ on the grounds of being too “lady-oriented”.

But there’s no stopping women who are headstrong and now, joining the brigade is Alia Bhatt. The ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ actress was recently spotted up and about in a tee with the slogan “F For Feminist” written on it. Bhatt paired it with a printed straight-cut pants and strappy heels. With hair in a neat slick back, she rounded the look with a berry lip shade.

We need more people like Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt to voice their opinions, even if it means wearing a statement tee.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

