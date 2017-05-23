After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra goes for purple lips

Priyanka Chopra flaunts a purple lipstick. (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra_joelle) Priyanka Chopra flaunts a purple lipstick. (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra_joelle)

Ever since her Met Gala appearance, Priyanka Chopra has been giving us back-to-back stellar appearances. The Indian beauty has been seen pulling off some major glam queen charm for the promotion of her film Baywatch. A couple of days back, she made hearts skip a beat in a beautiful printed black and gold Peter Pilotto dress and who can forget the look where she stepped out looking like a million bucks in a shimmery dark blue number from Halston Heritage clothing collection?

The actress is back at it again and this time her fashion game is stronger, except for one look which we didn’t quite like. But not just that, she was also spotted flaunting purple lips. Let’s take a look.

Colour me lilac

The outfit is fresh and exciting and might even remind you of spring but it’s something that we didn’t like on the beauty at all.

We think the striking colour didn’t really flatter her complexion, however, we like the way celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich paired the colourful midi skirt with panels with a white ruffled top. White strappy stilettoes and a dark purple lip shade rounded her look.

Who’s the boss?

Priyanka Chopra looked like a true city slicker in a sexy leather cut-out number by Ralph Lauren with a large bow-tie.

We love how she styled it well with a pair of ankle booties, a top knot and Lennon sunglasses. Even her styling was near perfection with a matte pink lipstick and natural make-up.

Shine on, you crazy diamond

We love shimmer and when we spot it on one of our favourite celebrities, even better. Chopra looked ravishing in a silver shimmer dress by Roberto Cavalli which she styled with a neckpiece and metallic heels.

The jalapeno green jacket provided some contrast but we would have preferred if she would have left it out of the look.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

