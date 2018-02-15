Aditya-Rani’s wedding a ‘trial’ for Sabyasachi

Sabyasachi said people in his organisation used code names while working on the wedding, to which Rani added: “I think he did a trial with my wedding, so it went smoothly.” (Source: sabyasachiofficial/ Instagram) Sabyasachi said people in his organisation used code names while working on the wedding, to which Rani added: “I think he did a trial with my wedding, so it went smoothly.” (Source: sabyasachiofficial/ Instagram)

Actress Rani Mukerji quipped that ace designer Sabyasachi did a trial with her wedding so star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s marriage went smoothly.

In the upcoming episode of Colors Infinity’s show “BFFs with Vogue”, Sabyasachi will be seen spilling beans about the preparation process behind the “secret” wedding of star cricketer Kohli and actress-producer Anushka in December last year, read a statement.

When Sabyasachi was asked “How long ago did he know about the wedding?”, the designer said he knew about it long enough to make the clothes and added jokingly that he takes three hours to make bridal outfits.

He also said people in his organisation used code names while working on the wedding, to which Rani added: “I think he did a trial with my wedding, so it went smoothly.”

“There was a lot of pressure on Virat and Anushka like there was pressure on Rani and Aditya when they were getting married. I think a good designer is like a good doctor, and a good jeweller should also be like a good doctor. They don’t talk about their patients,” he added.

When Rani was asked how many people attended her wedding, she said: “12”.

