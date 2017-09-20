Aditi Rao Hydari’s take on the deconstructed shirt is really inspiring

Aditi Rao Hydari keeps her style statement chic and simple for the promotions of ‘Bhoomi’. (Source: sanamratansi) Aditi Rao Hydari keeps her style statement chic and simple for the promotions of ‘Bhoomi’. (Source: sanamratansi)

Aditi Rao Hydari, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie ‘Bhoomi’, is a fashion lovers delight. Recently, the beauty had an interesting take on the deconstructed shirt trend. Styled by Sanam Ratansi from team Style Cell, the actor dressed up in black flared pants from Zara and a striped shirt from the house of Trabea which had a one off-shoulder detail.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, she rounded it out with a stylish watch. Her beauty game was equally enticing with sleek, side-parting hair, a dewy sheen make-up and marsala lips. We think she aced the casual-meets-elegant style!

However, this isn’t the only look we like. Over the last couple of days, she has managed to impress us with her fusion style as well. In a desi yet contemporary look, Hydari kept her fashion game going strong in a check ensemble by Divya Sheth. What’s interesting to see is that her outfit had two types of checks, one large and the other small. The beautiful detailing and the hand embroidery on it made this look a winner.

Ratansi rounded up her look with silver jhumkas from Aquamarine Jewellery and rings from Amrapali Jewels. We think this look is perfect for the upcoming festive season.

For another event, Hydari once again gave us inspiration in fusion wear. This time she wore a tie-dye maxi from Khara Kapas and gave it an ethnic twist by teaming it with oxidised jewellery. Ratansi selected intricately designed bangles and rings from Amrapali Jewels to go with the dress. With her centre-parted hair and the perfect red lips, Hydari looked pretty as a picture.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

