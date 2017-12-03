Aditi Rao Hydari’s boho fusion look is a great concept, but the execution is disappointing

Aditi Rao Hydari goes boho chic in a Ritu Kumar fusion outfit. ( Source: sanamratansi/ Instagram) Aditi Rao Hydari goes boho chic in a Ritu Kumar fusion outfit. ( Source: sanamratansi/ Instagram)

When it comes to giving a desi twist to contemporary outfits, Aditi Rao Hydari rarely disappoints us. From keeping up with the latest runway fusion trends to making elegance look effortless, the fashionista manages to give us great pointers on how to club ethnic with modern. But this time the Wazir actor left us wanting a bit of finesse as she stepped out in a Ritu Kumar label fusion outfit.

To attend the Orion Fashion Week in Bangalore, the actor donned a red wrap-around dress with vibrant ethnic prints, which stylist Sanam Ratansi teamed with a basic blue denim. Though we like the very bohemian concept of combining an peppy ethnic print like this with a pair of jeans and camel boots, the overall execution didn’t quite take home the look.

To give shape to the unstructured dress, Ratansi cinched the waist with a leather belt. While that’s a good idea, a broader belt in a darker colour would probably have worked better. Also, positioning it around mid-waist instead of a high-waist would have given a better symmetry to the overall look. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

Where things went really awry was with the actor’s make-up. In the past, Hydari has mostly stuck with a dewy tone but this time she kept it minimal with a blue kajal, hair tied in a messy ponytail. The messy hairdo would have been nice to keep things casual, if only the make-up wasn’t as patchy, giving the actor an unkempt and tired look, Elton J Fernandez – her make-up and hair artist – could have done a better job here.

What’s more? Given that the dress was so busy, the accessories should have been kept to a bare minimum. Simple strings or even eliminating earrings would have complemented the dress and jeans fusion, rather than add to the overall confusion of the look.

Again, great concept, poor execution, alas. What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd