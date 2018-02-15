Aditi Rao Hydari’s checked dungarees are too cool for school, but great as spring street style

Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out in a pair of Zara dungarees for the trailer launch of Daas Dev. (Source: Sanamratansi/Instagram) Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out in a pair of Zara dungarees for the trailer launch of Daas Dev. (Source: Sanamratansi/Instagram)

Who doesn’t love a bit of Bollywood fashion transfusion in their street style? And Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest is just the right inspiration. The actor, whose style statements are mostly casual and easy-going once again showed us how to keep it simple yet chic. The bubbly beauty was spotted at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Daas Dev and we like the head-to-toe Zara check outfit she wore.

For the event, Hydari opted for a cool dungaree and we like how she kept up with the latest trends by choosing a checked one. Stylist Sanam Ratansi teamed the blue outfit with a crisp white shirt, which the actor folded up to her elbows to match the easy-going look she usually tends to opt.

Going with a cute vibe, the Wazir actor went with softly clutched middle-parted hair. She rounded out her look with nude make-up and a neutral lip colour. Catch a glimpse here.

In the past when it comes to similar looks, Hydari has charmed us with a quirky printed denim jacket from Shahin Mannan, which the actor chose for a casual airport look. We think she had looked cute. When it comes to bringing in trends, the actor rarely misses the mark either, as evident from her white blazer dress and her fusion ensemble with ruffles and botanicals. We think the actor gives us effortless style goals. See pictures here.

We think the actor looked cute and we can’t wait to try on dungarees again! What about you? Let us know n the comments below.

