Top News

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Zara blazer dress is definitely on our winter lust list

Aditi Rao Hydari has the most fashionable answer for the capital's freezing weather! Take cues from the actor's style statement and let us know if the frock coat is your cup of tea.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 11, 2018 12:01 pm
Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditi Rao Hydari latest photos, Aditi Rao Hydari fashion, Aditi Rao Hydari contemporary fashion, Aditi Rao Hydari winter fashion Would you try Aditi Rao Hydari’s frock coat? (Source: APH mages)
Related News

If you’re a fashionista, then there is nothing more exciting about the frosty weather than the chic outfits you can experiment with. With our Bollywood celebs leading the way, the style statements are limitless and we love to steal inspirations from them.

One such diva is Aditi Rao Hydari, who was spotted in Delhi recently, dressed in a lovely frock coat blazer dress. Not only was the ivory number by Zara lovely, we liked how stylist Sanam Ratansi kept the accessories to a bare minimum.

Ratansi paired the sophisticated dress with black boots from the same brand. The contrast played off nicely and we think the actor looked pretty. Check out the pics here.

(Source: APH mages) (Source: APH mages)

Keeping in mind that it was a day event, the actor went with nude make-up and soft lavender shade on lips and we think it was a clever choice. She rounded out her look with a messy ponytail with wisps of hair stylishly adorning her forehead.

We love the actor’s take on winter fashion and her outfit. Would you give it a shot too? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 11: Latest News