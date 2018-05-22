Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News
  • Aditi Rao Hydari’s ruffles and quirky prints will make you take style tips from the diva

Aditi Rao Hydari’s ruffles and quirky prints will make you take style tips from the diva

Aditi Rao Hydari was recently spotted giving us #stylegoals while attending two different events. While for one she showed us how to sport an ultra-chic street style statement, for the other it was her make-up and hairdo that made heads turn.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 22, 2018 7:39:36 pm
aditi rao hydari, aditi rao hydari fashion, aditi rao hydari style, aditi rao hydari latest news, aditi rao hydari updates, aditi rao hydari latest photos, aditi rao hydari images, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Aditi Rao Hydari in Ridhi Mehra (L) or Zara: What’s your pick? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Related News

Aditi Rao Hydari’s has a fashion sense, which is mostly easy-breezy but has a touch of elegance to it. The actor was recently spotted attending an event wearing a pair of black and gray quirky-printed trousers teamed with a white, V-neck top, both from Zara.

Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, we like how she balanced the excessively printed trousers with a light-coloured top, which gave it an interesting look. Her outfit was further accessorised with a pair of strappy black heels and studded earrings. Her ensemble is comfortable yet chic at the same time.

For her make-up, artist Elton J Fernandez went for a dewy sheen with dark red lips and rounded off her hair in a  middle-parted tousled manner.

While attending the Rajiv Gandhi Awards, the Padmaavat actor was seen wearing a ruffled gown from Ridhi Mehra’s collection. The strappy gown featured floral embellishments and prints on it. But more than the gown, we loved her make-up and hairdo, which also complemented her outfit very well. A nude make-up palette with light smokey eyes, marsala lips and messy knotted hair gave finishing touches to her look. A pair of stone earrings embellished with pink opals from Aarhya were accessorised with her outfit.

Prior to this, we also spotted the 31-year-old wearing a power suit, which included a pair of baby pink shorts teamed with a matching blazer from Zara, which was further paired with a white quirky-printed tee from Mango. We like how her look is a beautiful amalgamation of street style-meets-formal.

Do you like Hydari’s latest style statements? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement