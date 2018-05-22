Aditi Rao Hydari’s ruffles and quirky prints will make you take style tips from the diva

Aditi Rao Hydari in Ridhi Mehra (L) or Zara: What’s your pick? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Aditi Rao Hydari in Ridhi Mehra (L) or Zara: What’s your pick? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Aditi Rao Hydari’s has a fashion sense, which is mostly easy-breezy but has a touch of elegance to it. The actor was recently spotted attending an event wearing a pair of black and gray quirky-printed trousers teamed with a white, V-neck top, both from Zara.

Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, we like how she balanced the excessively printed trousers with a light-coloured top, which gave it an interesting look. Her outfit was further accessorised with a pair of strappy black heels and studded earrings. Her ensemble is comfortable yet chic at the same time.

For her make-up, artist Elton J Fernandez went for a dewy sheen with dark red lips and rounded off her hair in a middle-parted tousled manner.

While attending the Rajiv Gandhi Awards, the Padmaavat actor was seen wearing a ruffled gown from Ridhi Mehra’s collection. The strappy gown featured floral embellishments and prints on it. But more than the gown, we loved her make-up and hairdo, which also complemented her outfit very well. A nude make-up palette with light smokey eyes, marsala lips and messy knotted hair gave finishing touches to her look. A pair of stone earrings embellished with pink opals from Aarhya were accessorised with her outfit.

Prior to this, we also spotted the 31-year-old wearing a power suit, which included a pair of baby pink shorts teamed with a matching blazer from Zara, which was further paired with a white quirky-printed tee from Mango. We like how her look is a beautiful amalgamation of street style-meets-formal.

Do you like Hydari’s latest style statements? Let us know in the comments section below.

