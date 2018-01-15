Heads up! Aditi Rao Hydari wears this year’s hottest trends like a pro

Aditi Rao Hydari has the right way to glam up botanicals with ruffles. (Source: sanamratansi/ Instagram) Aditi Rao Hydari has the right way to glam up botanicals with ruffles. (Source: sanamratansi/ Instagram)

While nude tones and subtle hues have their own elegance, nothing beats the liveliness of bold colours. After Alia Bhatt started this year’s vibrant ethnic wear trend in a yellow and teal lehenga, Aditi Rao Hydari proved that this year will see a lot of bright colours in traditional wear.

Attending the Vikatan Awards 2018, the actor went with her favourite fusion style once again in a Divya Reddy outfit. We like the beautiful crop top with botanical and floral embroidery that she paired with a layered ruffle skirt. Another interesting element was the ruffles at the sleeves of the top, which looked playful. We like how the ruffles gave volume to the skirt, which complemented the fitted top.

Stylist Sanam Ratansi kept the accessories to a bare minimum and we think it was a wise choice, given the bold colour of the piece. Catch a glimpse here.

The actor’s make-up was spot on and we like the dewy sheen accentuated by crimson lips. Hairstylist Elton J Fernandez rounded out her look with a messy ponytail with wisps of hair artistically framing her face. We think the actor looked bright and lovely.

We can’t wait to experiment with botanicals this year. Would you try out this colour? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd