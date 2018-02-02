Parisian chic and boho bride: Aditi Rao Hydari’s strikingly different avatars on two magazine covers

Aditi Rao Hydari seems to be on a roll as she becomes the cover girl for two magazines in absolutely different avatars. (Source: File Photo) Aditi Rao Hydari seems to be on a roll as she becomes the cover girl for two magazines in absolutely different avatars. (Source: File Photo)

Aditi Rao Hydari might be riding high on the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat in which she plays a pivotal character, but when it comes to putting her best foot forward in fashion, the beauty is just as disarmingly stunning. Known for her girl-next-door charm, Hydari seems to be on a roll as she becomes the cover girl for two magazines in two absolutely different avatars. While on Verve’s latest, Hydari keeps it simple yet radiant, on Femina’s Wedding Times issue, she dresses up, but nothing like the conventional brides.

On Verve, wearing a simple white-collared shirt, the close-up of her perfect-to-the-T make-up details makes sure that she has all the attention. With make-up and hair styling by Elton John Fernandez, assisted by Sakshi Chopra, the Padmaavat actress looks stunning as ever. Playing with different shades of nude, Hydari wears a malt-coloured lipstick. Her accessories blend in well with the earthy and dewy make-up details of her face.

She sports a black statement ring and brown-tinted stud earrings along with her simple hair bun. Fernandez keeps her eye make-up simple, with what seems like just a hint of nude eye shadow.

In what is a 360-degree-turn, Hydari looks like a coming-of-age, gypsy bride on the cover of Femina’s Wedding Times. With hair and make-up, again, by Fernandez, she looks beautiful in a bronze, dual-toned Payal Khandwala desi cape. The outfit has elaborate, golden floral details on the skirt.

Striking the perfect balance between quirky and traditional, she wears gorgeous oxidised, silver jewellery to go with her outfit — a maang tikka, a naulakha beaded necklace, handcuff and a golden statement ring. If you are among those preparing to tie the knot soon, this look is an absolute steal to make an entrance to remember in!

We loved Hydari’s look. What about you ? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

