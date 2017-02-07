Aditi Rao Hydari talks about personal style, fashion faux pas and more

Aditi Rao Hydari talks about personal style and the importance of going minimalistic. (Source: Reuters) Aditi Rao Hydari talks about personal style and the importance of going minimalistic. (Source: Reuters)

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was recently seen setting the ramp on fire at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, shared some fashion tips on social media recently. From discussing personal style, fashion faux pas to the hottest trends, the beautiful actress was at her chatty best during a Facebook live event organised by a make-up brand on February 6. More than suitable make-up, a dilemma that a lot of us face while getting ready is when we get down to decide what to wear. Answering a series of questions posted by indianexpress.com, the beautiful actress said that she likes to look effortless and go minimalistic when she chooses her attires for events.

“I dress up according to the event I am attending and do not overdo make up,” she said. Bollywood is an industry known for its fashionable men and women. The fashion police make it a point to keep close tabs on what the actors are wearing and how presentably they carry themselves. And faux pas in the industry are rarely forgotten. But Hydari believes that a fashion blunder or “burden” that is often repeated (including herself) is taking the fashion police too seriously. The actress recommended that instead of going on an overdrive following trends, one must know when to let it go. “Look beautiful for yourself and accept yourself as you are first. That is when everybody else will accept you,” she said.

On work front, Hydari is playing an important role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati and is also a part of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming action-romance Tamil movie Kaatru Veliyidai. The 30-year-old actress walked the ramp for the label Kotwara by Mira and Sama Muzzafar Ali at the recently concluded LFW.

