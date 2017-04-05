Aditi Rao Hydari shows us how to rock shades of grey and brown

Aditi Rao Hydari’s fashion sense is always on point. Aditi Rao Hydari’s fashion sense is always on point.

Aditi Rao Hydari is a gorgeous lady and one with a great sense of style. Over the years, the Wazir actress has impressed us not just with her sartorial choices but also with her perfect make-up – be it dewy or smokey – and innovative hairstyles. She has also shown us how to rock hues that usually one tends to avoid for formal outings.

Now, if we ask you, would you pick up a grey anarkali for a summer wedding, you would probably say no. After all the first impulse is to pick up something bright or in beautiful hues of pastel. But the actress actually picked up this unusual hue for a desi outfit and as always she looked like a dream in a grey and gold number. We love the fall of this floor-length anarkali by designer Nikita Mhaisalkar, detailed with gold sequins and lace. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun and her make-up was perfect with muted rustic lip colour and a similar hue on the eyes. For accessories she picked up silver and gold earrings from Aquamarine and rings from Forever 21. The look was curated by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi and we think she did an amazing job.

For another round of promotional events for her upcoming South Indian film Kaatru Veliyidai, Hydari was seen in an unusual number by Saaksha and Kinni. We are not a big fan of the dress but somehow she makes it work. This time too the look was curated by Sanam Ratansi. A pair of earrings from Silver Streak Store rounded the look.

