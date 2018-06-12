Aditi Rao Hydari, Shilpa Shetty Kundra show how to flaunt stylish skirts this summer

Fusion wear has always been Aditi Rao Hydari’s strong point and the actor usually nails the flamboyant skirts she steps out in. And this time too, the Padmaavat actor picked a flared skirt for an event in Hyderabad.
For the event, the actor was dressed in a white-and-purple printed skirt that she teamed with a cropped white shirt, knotted at the waist. Stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised the look with a pair of studded statement earrings from Satyani Fine Jewels. Soft smokey eyes, a pink-tinted lip and hair coiffed into a messy ponytail rounded out the actor’s look nicely.
Meanwhile, another fashionista who gave style connoisseurs summer goals in an easy-breezy skirt is Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The actor was recently seen in Bandra, where she kept her street-style comfortable in a blue tank top with a scooped and embroidered neckline. She paired it with a lightly textured cotton skirt. Rounding on with slips-ons and sunnies, we think it was an ideal look for a day out in the summer season.
