Aditi Rao Hydari’s quirky denim jacket is a mood booster

Aditi Rao Hydari is not the one to stick to the norm when it comes to airport fashion. Be it casual or ethnic wear, her sartorial choices have always been on point, and over the years we have seen how winter fashion is up her sleeve too, especially layering. Recently, the actor was seen city-hopping in a trendy denim jacket and even though, her outfit isn’t something we would call being ‘winter-ready’, we still feel it is a good way to brighten up any cold, grey day. Of course, with some adjustments, like a full-sleeve woolen top underneath it, for instance.

having said that, we like how the statement-worthy denim wear from Shahin Mannan with funky prints and scribbles on it was paired with a basic white tee and grey pants. Stylist Sanam Ratansi picked out an outfit which was light-hearted and easy-breezy, perfect for an airport look.

To see how much it would cost us to get this snazzy jacket, we did some research and it turns out one would have to dish out around Rs 22,000 to own the piece. Check it out here.

The actor decided to go easy on her make-up and we think the beachy waves she sported, complemented her look well. Rounding off with white sneakers and a tote, she looked pretty.

