Go easy or go all out with ethnic wear: Aditi Rao Hydari, Pooja Hegde show us how

Aditi Rao Hydari and Pooja Hegde step out in lovely ethnic outfits. (Source: eshaamiin, sanamratansi/Instagram) Aditi Rao Hydari and Pooja Hegde step out in lovely ethnic outfits. (Source: eshaamiin, sanamratansi/Instagram)

When it comes to ethnic outfits, Aditi Rao Hydari occasionally brings an interesting fusion twist to her outfits. The actor attended Edison Awards in Chennai recently and this time too she kept her ethnic style statement strong. Dressed in a blood red ensemble from designer Punit Balana, the actor looked lovely. We like her peplum kurti teamed with a sharara and a matching dupatta and the generous bagru printing in gold on the outfit made for attractive detailing.

We like how stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised the actor’s look with heavy gold kangans and a pair of jhumkis and rings from JOOLRY By Karishma Mehra. We think the balanced out the bling of gold nicely with the vibrant ensemble.

The actor rounded out her look with bold red lips and dewy make-up.

In the meantime, Pooja Hegde gave us fusion fashion goals in a muted cropped top and skirt set from Falguni and Shane Peacock. The actor’s look was easy and chic, and we think the one-shouldered tulle top in blush pink went nicely with the heavily embroidered matching skirt. Hegde toted a gold clutch to go with her outfit, which matched the embellishments on her top.

Stylist Eshaa Amiin accessorised the actor’s look with a pair of earrings and a bracelet from Mahesh Notandass. Hegde rounded out her look with burgundy lips, nude make-up and highlighted brows.

We like both the actors’ looks. While Aditi went all out with her ethnic attire, Hegde’s was more fuss-free and comfortable.

Which one would you opt for? Let us know in the comments below.

