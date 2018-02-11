Aditi Rao Hydari or Kajal Aggarwal: Who wore the nude shade better?

Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal show us different ways to wear the nude shade. (Source: File Photo) Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal show us different ways to wear the nude shade. (Source: File Photo)

How Aditi Rao Hydari can look so good with so little effort is a trick we have yet to master. Be it her ruffle detailed botanical green outfit or her white blazer dress, the actor makes minimalist fashion look effortless. Once again, she impressed us in a bodycon mini and we can’t get over how beautifully the off-shoulder nude number from Appapop with floral patterned hemline accentuated her curves.

Stylist Sanam Ratansi teamed the subtle colour with matching strappy heels and chose to give accessories a miss this time. Nude, sun-kissed make-up and gorgeous soft wavy hair rounded out her look.

Meanwhile, another beauty showed us a chic way to wear the nudes. Kajal Aggarwal stepped out in a Masaba Gupta outfit. The Special 26 actor teamed her off-shoulder cropped top with a matching asymmetrical skirt and we like the hunting patterns on it that added an ethnic touch to her attire.

Here too, nude make-up, neutral lips and a sleek chignon complemented her look. The only thing we have a problem with is her extravagant golden choker. We think she could have easily gone for something less chunky. To be honest, it threw off the balance of her look. Catch a glimpse here.

Though both the actors wore the colour with grace and finesse, we like Hydari’s cute mini much better. What about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

