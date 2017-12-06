Aditi Rao Hydari matches her metallic eye make-up to the colour of her skirt and the result is gorgeous

Aditi Rao Hydari wears a glamorous Madison metallic skirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari wears a glamorous Madison metallic skirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Metallics are slowly becoming Bollywood’s pet trend, with more and more fashionistas showing us stylish ways to wear them. After Malaika Arora’s metallic dress to Shilpa Shetty’s upcycled sari, it’s Aditi Rao Hydari joining the club with her chic silver skirt.

Though the style can be tricky to pull off, we like how stylist Sanam Ratansi nailed it by teaming the skirt from Madison with a cute coral high-neck sweater from Only. That the silver stars printed across the sweater nicely complemented the skirt was another clever choice. She paired her outfit with floral printed white sneakers from Tresmode. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

We think the actor’s outfit is pretty cool but it is the make-up that made us do a double take. To set off the silver skirt nicely, make-up artist Elton J Fernandez chose to go with a silver-white eyeliner. Opting for a nude palette for the rest of the make-up, we think he was spot on this time.

Hydari and Fernandez have experimented with colourful eye make-up in the past but the last time the artist’s stint with blue liner was not very successful. See why.

The actor rounded out her look with a high ponytail.

What do you think of her style this time? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd