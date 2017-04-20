Aditi Rao Hydari looks summer ready in this pretty Gauri and Nainika dress for her latest cover shoot

Her breezy, girl-next-door look, is teamed with basic rings adding just the right amount of bling to Aditi Rao Hyadro’s ‘come ye summers’ look. (Source: File Photo) Her breezy, girl-next-door look, is teamed with basic rings adding just the right amount of bling to Aditi Rao Hyadro’s ‘come ye summers’ look. (Source: File Photo)

Are you still wondering why the temperature’s suddenly soaring? Then you probably haven’t come across Aditi Rao Hydari declaring summer in the most refreshing way. On the cover of a popular magazine, Hydari looking stunning in a yellow organza ruffled dress by fashion designer duo Gauri and Nainika. The actress, whose Mani Ratnam film Kaatru Veliyidai recently hit the theatres, looks beautiful as she strikes a sultry pose on the latest cover of Femina.

Hydari has gone minimalistic with barely there accessories, and yet manages to strike a balance with the bold eyeliner, winged eye-shadow, perfectly shaped eyebrows and a half-done hairdo. Her breezy, girl-next-door look, is teamed with basic rings adding just the right amount of bling to her ‘come ye summers’ look. The nude lipstick blends in perfectly, making her look ravishing against the brightly lit background.

Her pose gives a wispy feel to the dress and the flowy ruffles don’t seem overwhelming. Hydari’s look is in stark contrast to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s recent cover photo shoot, wherein she is seen in a comfortable, oversized navy blue jacket with red trimmings, as if bidding the winters a fitting ‘fare thee well’.

