Aditi Rao Hydari looks exotic as the modern Indian bride in this Manish Malhotra lehenga

Aditi Rao Hydari might not be one of the most followed Bollywood celebs but she is surely in demand in the fashion world. From cover shoots for leading fashion magazines to turning showstopper for the hottest of designers, the lady can be seen charming everyone with her doe-eyed expressions, her elegance and beauty. To be honest, practically anything and everything looks good on her and if it’s Indian wear then she can surely make you go weak in your knees. Probably, it’s the reason why she has landed on the cover of Vogue Wedding Book as the modern Indian bride.

The Bhoomi actor looks exotic in a beautiful floral lehenga-choli by Manish Malhotra. The colourful and intricate threadwork is perfect for a bridal ceremony where the contemporary bride likes to keep it classy yet minimal. The statement gold earrings and bangles from Moksh adds a nice touch to her outfit and we must say that the styling by Priyanka Kapadia is flawless.

Her best friend and celebrity make-up artist Elton J Fernandez gave her a fresh bridal glow and beautifully defined eyes. We like how he rounds off the look with a soft pink pout and beautifully tousled hair, swept to one side. We think she looks ethereal and the thing is, she does every single time she goes desi.

Take the recent example, when for the promotions of Bhoomi, she stepped out in a three-set embroidered and folk print outfit by Label Anushree. We love the layering of the embroidered crop top and flowy cape with the palazzo pants.

Also, the fusion look works well with the Amrapali jewellery, her winged eyeliner, pink lips and her fresh-face make-up.

Another look that got us hooked is her in a white ensemble from Sukriti & Aakriti. We think she looks dreamy and it’s been styled well with silver jewellery from Aquamarine Jewellery, silver jootis and a tangerine pout.

