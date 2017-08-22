ADITI RAO HYDARI looks dreamy as a ROYAL BRIDE in her latest magazine cover

Aditi Rao Hydari looks breathtaking in her cover shoot! (Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Facebook) Aditi Rao Hydari looks breathtaking in her cover shoot! (Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Facebook)

Aditi Rao Hydari knows how to add a pinch of panache in her sartorial choices, whether they are ethnic or casual. Her authentic style always reflects in the attires that she wears, and that brings a certain freshness to it. But, the actress has also been known to make traditional wear cool. The 30-year-old recently posed for a UK-based magazine cover for their bridal issue, and looked like a royal bride as she posed in a rich, regal lehenga for the shoot. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote: “Thank you @khushmag … my first cover with you!!! So much fun… you’re all the sweetest and you spoilt me silly!”

Dressed in an elaborate white, gem-studded, floral embroidered lehenga designed by Sulakshana Monga from ‘Soltee’, she looked breathtakingly beautiful. The outfit was accented with jewellery from Amrapali Jewels with heavy kundan earrings, rings and hand bracelets.

Check out the outfit that she carried off in the cover photo here.

Styled by Vikas Rattu and hair and make-up done by London-based Ganga, her hair was left straight-parted and kept at the back to give a natural effect and her bridal look was accentuated with smokey eyes, soft touch up and pink lip shade.

Take a look at some more pictures from the shoot here.

Not just the lehenga, she also wore a sari with heavy zardosi work and exquisite designer suits. She also added a stunning maang tika for another backless traditional outfit, and dazzled with a sheer dupatta. Layered with heavy embroidery, all the outfits she carried off are very elegant.

