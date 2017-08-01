Aditi Rao Hydari in this thigh-high slit black dress oozes sensuality

Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta at India Couture Week 2017. (Source: File photo) Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta at India Couture Week 2017. (Source: File photo)

At the recently concluded India Couture Week 2017, Aditi Rao Hydari turned out to be a perfect muse to designer Gaurav Gupta for his Moondust collection. The Wazir actress looked breathtaking in a deconstructed gown which was the perfect mix of ‘East meets West’ with Indian craftsmanship and modern European techniques at its best. We love everything about this look, starting from her outfit, make-up and hair. But it’s not just on the ramp that this Bollywood beauty has been spilling her magic.

At the after-party, Hydari made heads turn in a sensual black number from SR Store. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, who curated this look, styled it beautifully with a pair of strappy Steve Madden heels. We love the summery vibe of this outfit with the floral touches to it – so simple yet so statement-worthy.

Needless to say, she carried the thigh-high slit dress with ease. She totally skipped on jewellery but it’s not something we are complaining about. The look is so breezy that it’s actually a welcome change to go without accessories.

Her hair and make-up is worth mention as well, especially with her good friend and talented celebrity make-up artist Elton J Fernandez working his charm. The dewy sheen with the nude lips and gorgeous curls styled to one side was the perfect addition to this look. We would definitely want to try something like this on a date night. What about you?

