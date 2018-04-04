Need make-up lessons for a fun day out? Aditi Rao Hydari has you covered

Aditi Rao Hydari gives us make-up goals on the cover of this magazine. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari gives us make-up goals on the cover of this magazine. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After enchanting the audience with her performance in Padmaavat, Aditi Rao Hydari seems determined to be this year’s poster girl, fashion-wise as well. The actor, who will soon be starring in a Mani Ratnam flick, appeared on the cover of a leading magazine recently, for their April issue.

For Harper’s Bazaar’s cover photo shoot, the actor was clad in a graphic-printed Hermes shirt with a dark blue collar. Accessorising it with a pair of gold tusk ear jackets from Line, the actor’s look was kept fuss-free. However, what really caught our attention was the fabulous make-up by artist Elton J Fernandez. A dewy sheen, neutral lips, half-winged lids and highlighted brows came together beautifully, and we love the look, which was rounded out with pulled-back mussed hair.

Earlier, the actor was spotted on the cover of Verve, wearing a simple white-collared shirt. And that time too, the focus was on the make-up. Playing with different shades of nude, Hydari wore a malt-coloured lipstick. Her accessories blended in well with the earthy and dewy make-up details of her face.

Not just subtle, but the actor can carry off dramatic make-up hues with flair as well and her photo shoot for Femina Wedding Times is proof enough. Aditi looked like a coming-of-age, gypsy bride on the cover. With hair and make-up, again, by Fernandez, she looked beautiful in a bronze, dual-toned Payal Khandwala desi cape. The outfit has elaborate, golden floral details on the skirt.

What do you think of the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

