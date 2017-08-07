Latest News
Aditi Rao Hydari or Deepika Padukone — Whom do you like in this Sabyasachi floral sari?

Aditi Rao Hydari was recently seen in a beautiful Sabyasachi Mukherjee floral printed sari. Interestingly, her sari seemed quite similar to what Deepika Padukone wore in March this year. While Hydari's sari has a satin hemline, the leggy beauty's sari had a gold-sequinned one.

When it comes to weaving magic with beautiful saris, there’s nobody who leaves us as spellbound as celebrated fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. And if it is a beauty like Aditi Rao Hydari wearing one of his masterpieces, it is nothing short of a vision. At the recently held Vogue Wedding Show in Delhi, she looked ravishing in a beautiful cream and pink hand painted floral sari by Sabyasachi. She paired the traditional six yards with a gold-sequined blouse and accessorised her otherwise minimal look with tear drop danglers.

Interestingly, Hydari’s sari is quite similar to what Deepika Padukone wore in March, earlier this year.

The actor, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyadai, let her attire garner all the attention and kept her make-up dewy fresh and simple. With just a tint of rose on her lips and hair mid-parted and tied into a low-pony, Hydari struck a perfect balance of dreamy and elegant at the event.

Earlier, she was spotted at the Vogue Beauty awards event, where she was announced the Flawless Face Winner. Although her turn-up in a Basil Soda sky blue gown was tad too disappointing then given that Hydari is otherwise known to make intelligent sartorial choices, this time her outfit is a clear winner.

Padukone wore the floral number from Sabyasachi’s ‘The Udaipur Collection’. While Hydari’s sari has a satin hemline, the leggy beauty’s sari had a gold-sequinned one. She chose to pair the number with a pink brocade blouse, golden choker, heavy studs and winged eye-makeup.

Hydari or Rao — Who do you think wore it better? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

