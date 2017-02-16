Aditi Rao Hydari, Athiya Shetty, Kriti Sanon: Who wore the denim look better?

Aditi Rao Hydari (L), Athiya Shetty (C) and Kriti Sanon acing their fashion game in denims. (Source: Varinder Chawla and Instagram/Athiya Shetty) Aditi Rao Hydari (L), Athiya Shetty (C) and Kriti Sanon acing their fashion game in denims. (Source: Varinder Chawla and Instagram/Athiya Shetty)

Denim is an all-time favourite! The fabric which has been around since the 18th century hasn’t lost its charm and if you ask us, in India and across the world, it’s the favourite go-to outfit of both the sexes. So, it’s not surprising when even our Bollywood celebs turn to this most desired piece of fabric, be it a pair of well-fitted jeans or just a simple jacket.

Recently, we saw a bevy of B-Town beauties upping their fashion game off-duty. Take a look:

Aditi Rao Hydari doing a denim-on-denim look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari doing a denim-on-denim look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Denim-on-denim: Aditi Rao Hydari who was spotted at the airport stepped out looking perfect in a denim-on-denim look. We love how she paired the knee-length shirt, which can actually work as a dress or jacket, with a drawstring pyjama cuffed at the ankles. The white tucked-in top and sneakers was the perfect choice. Middle-parted hair and a hint of nude lip shade rounded her look. She looked good.

Kriti Sanon playing with floral prints on denim. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Floral prints on denim: Kriti Sanon was spotted exiting the airport in a checkered dress by Doodlage which she paired with a gorgeous denim jacket with floral prints on it. We would have liked the dress paired with those white sneakers in the first place but the jacket took her fashion game up a notch. It’s safe to say that even the embroidered patch on denim trendwhich made waves last year is still in. After all, it’s an emblem of one’s individuality.

Appliquéd jeans: Athiya Shetty was seen attending a special screening of ‘Jolly LLB 2’ in Mumbai in a fresh off the runway appliquéd jeans by Farah Sanjana. The actress paired it with a white shirt from Topshop and tie up heels from Steve Madden. She kept her make-up minimal. Although we are not a big fan of the design, we would love to try out something in a different print, maybe. It’s kind of fun, don’t you agree?

